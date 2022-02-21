Iran's West Azerbaijan Province welcomes development of co-op with Azerbaijan – Governor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's West Azerbaijan Province in the north-west part of the country welcomes the development of economic cooperation with neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, Governor of West Azerbaijan Province Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian said, Trend reports citing Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province Governor Office.

He made the remark during a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada.

The governor emphasized that neighboring countries are one of the priorities of the West Azerbaijan Province in the export of various products, including products of the processing industry and fruit juice.

Motamedian also added that West Azerbaijan Province is ready to take part in reconstruction of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from in the second Karabakh war.

“There are no obstacles for the development of relations between Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province and Azerbaijan, and the province is fully ready to strengthen the relations,” he said.

According to the governor, currently, there are very high-level relations between the West Azerbaijan Province of Iran and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

Motamedian noted that during the coronavirus pandemic, one of Iran's few opened borders was with Azerbaijan. This issue reflects the importance of political and economic relations between the two countries, he said.

“The West Azerbaijan Province is located in the international corridor. Thus, there are 3 airports, 9 border checkpoints and 5 border terminals operating in the province. The region also has potential in mining, agriculture and industry sectors," said Motamedian.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur