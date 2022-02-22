Azerbaijani regions made breakthrough in dev't of entrepreneurship digitalization - OECD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani regions have made breakthroughs in the development of entrepreneurship digitalization, an analyst at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Patrik Pruzinsky said, Trend reports.

Pruzinsky made the remark at a conference on the topic of “Support to Azerbaijani government in creating a more favorable environment for small and medium-sized enterprises and increasing their competitiveness”.

According to him, the OECD, in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of small and medium business development, has supported the country in strengthening digitalization.

"Earlier, digitalization in Azerbaijan developed slowly. To date, business entities of Azerbaijan have expanded their presence in the online environment," the analyst noted.

He also noted that OECD experts record an increase in the use of online services by businesses.

"The main obstacle to the development of digitalization of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is the small practice of applying digital services,” Pruzinsky said. “In this area, we see how the Azerbaijan Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses creates specialized centers in the regions that contribute to the development of entrepreneurship.”

The OECD analyst also said that it’s planned to further develop the digitalization of Azerbaijan's entrepreneurship in accordance with the country's development strategy until 2030.

"In this regard, we see the need to create a specialized document (plan) for the development of entrepreneurship in accordance with the new realities,” Pruzinsky pointed out. “It’s necessary to create a new infrastructure, expand the transition to modern technologies. These works must be carried out not only in large cities, but also in villages, and remote areas of Azerbaijan.”

It’s also necessary to support the creation and development of the business ecosystem as a whole, he added.