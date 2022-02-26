Turkmenistan plans to make country smoke-free by 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the National Program to free Turkmenistan from tobacco for 2022-2025, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

This Program was created to put in place effective measures to promote and widely accept healthy lifestyles among the population, fight tobacco, improve citizens' health and increase human life expectancy, and make Turkmenistan a tobacco-free country by 2025.

Turkmenistan's anti-smoking campaign began in 1998 with a ban on tobacco product advertising. Smoking was then prohibited in the country's universities. In 2000, smoking was prohibited in public places, on the streets, in administrative buildings, and on military installations, and two years later, drivers of vehicles were prohibited from smoking.

The country joined the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in the spring of 2011, and six months later the first resolution "On Approval of the Action Plan for Tobacco Control in Turkmenistan for 2012-2016" was signed. In April 2017, the National Program for the Implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in Turkmenistan for 2017-2021 was approved.