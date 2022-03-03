Turkmen factory shares cotton yarn production data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The Dashoguz Cotton Spinning Factory of Turkmenistan produced environmentally friendly cotton yarn worth over $25.4 million in 2021, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

The factory is one of the largest yarn exporters, supplying its products to the world's largest textile markets, where clothing manufacturers are struggling to find high-quality cotton yarn.

The factory can process about 16,600 tons of cotton fiber and manufacture 14,500 tons of Ring brand cotton yarn per year, with around 70 percent of it being exported.

The facility manufactured cotton yarn worth $18 million in 2020.

Cotton is an important export item in terms of foreign currency inflow for Turkmenistan, supplementing oil and gas revenues.

The government intends to allocate more than $300 million for the implementation of numerous projects in the textile industry by 2025, with the goal of increasing marketable item production by 1.2 times over the next few years.