Azerbaijan aims to improve living standards in remote villages - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Former IDPs of Azerbaijan will return to ‘smart’ cities and villages, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said on November 21 during an international conference on ‘smart’ cities and villages, being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, the Azerbaijani concept of implementing projects of ‘smart’ cities and villages has no analogy.

"International organizations have highly appreciated the implementation of the ‘smart’ Aghali village project in the Zangilan district, and the use of alternative energy. We are aimed at ensuring a high standard of living in villages, including remote ones," the minister noted. "Besides, these initiatives will contribute to the efficient use of natural resources in Karabakh, as well as the minimization of hazardous waste and emissions."

He also noted that citizens in ‘smart’ cities and villages will be provided with all the conditions necessary for a modern society.