Azerbaijan discloses volume of wheat production in agricultural parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Wheat production at Azerbaijan's agricultural parks in 2022 amounted to 152,000 tons, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

At the same time, barley production in the reporting period totaled 71,000 tons, corn - 128,000 tons, soybeans - 2,700 tons, silage - 55,000 tons, alfalfa - 14,000 tons.

According to him, out of 152,000 tons of wheat produced, 59 percent, or 89,000 tons, accounted for food wheat, 20 percent, or 31,000 tons - for wheat seed, 21 percent, or 32,000 tons - for feed wheat.

