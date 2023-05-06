Several countries to issue stamps dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. It is planned to issue postage stamps in 2023 in Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at a conference titled "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state building of Azerbaijan: the history and present of socio-economic transition," Trend reports.

"As part of the events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the great leader, 11 types of postage stamps will be issued in Azerbaijan this year," the minister added.

Nabiyev also noted that postage stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, have previously been put into circulation in Türkiye, Russia and Kazakhstan, and should also be released in several other countries.

The conference was held on May 6 in Baku.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani state and government, MPs and other officials have taken part in the event.