Azerbaijan’s Central Bank strives to form CERT industry in financial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan seeks to form the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) industry in the financial sector, Head of the Information and Cybersecurity Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elvin Shahverdiyev said during the financial technology summit in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the requirements set out in the "Cybersecurity Strategy in Financial Markets" adopted by the CBA last month provide for the adoption of certain measures.

"Many of these measures are strategic goals that need to be reached. The goal for 2023-2024 is to assess the level of financial maturity, while for 2023-2026 - the formation of the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) for target financial markets. It is mainly about the formation of CERT industry," Shakhverdiyev added.

“The experience of Singapore in this field is an example. Despite the fact that they have national CERT in each financial resource, each of the resources has formed its own CERT industry. We want to learn from this experience. There are several national CERT operating in Azerbaijan, and as the CBA we strive to form CERT industry in the financial sector, close cooperation with national CERT," he said.