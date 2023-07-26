CBA sees no closure risks for Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) sees no closure risks for the Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran, the Governor of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, the financial indicators of Bank Melli Iran are quite high, and liquidity is also at a high level.

"All banks should conduct their activities in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation as well as the established requirements of the regulator," he said.

Previously, Kazimov said that today there are no risks for the closure of any bank in the financial sector of Azerbaijan, and the CBA is primarily aimed at ensuring the stability of the financial market.

No financial organization—banks, insurance companies, or investment companies—meeting the requirements of the CBA and conducting stable financial activities will face problems or risks for their possible closure, he pointed out.

Will be updated