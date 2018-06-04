Turkey develops, produces first own electric turbine

4 June 2018 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Military contingent participating in Turkish-Azerbaijani joint drills return to Nakhchivan (PHOTO)
Politics 20:26
USD fails to continue growth despite positive data
Economy news 18:58
Turkish FM, US secretary of state begin talks in Washington
Turkey 17:35
Nazarbayev: TANAP to contribute to Turkey's transit potential
Kazakhstan 15:22
Turkish flag to fly in northern Iraq: Chief of Staff
Turkey 15:14
Erdogan is hope of Muslim countries: FM
Turkey 11:49
Number of Uzbek citizens visiting Turkey increases by over 50%
Tourism 10:43
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey grows
Tourism 10:14
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 10:00
Pompeo to hold talks with Turkish FM
Turkey 07:46
Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK militants
Turkey 04:29
At least 9 migrants die after speedboat sinks near turkish Antalya
Turkey 3 June 14:15
Russian, Turkish prime ministers discuss construction of Akkuyu NPP, TurkStream pipeline
Russia 2 June 18:53
Turkey to strengthen relations with Russia: Erdogan
Turkey 2 June 11:15
Bus carrying policemen overturns in Turkey
Turkey 2 June 10:39
Turkish president names head of domestic car production company
Economy news 2 June 09:59
Armenia changing geopolitical orientation: expert
Commentary 1 June 23:15
Turkey won't open border as long as Armenia keeps unreasonable demands: analyst
Politics 1 June 22:16