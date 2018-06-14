Azerbaijani oil prices vary on June 13

14 June 2018 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $76.97 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on June 13, that is $0.21 less than on June 12, a source on Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend June 14.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $76.17 per barrel on June 13, or $0.22 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $73.61 barrel on June 13, or $0.14 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $74.91 on June 13 which is $0.01 less compared to the previous price.

