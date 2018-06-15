Oil demand forecasts revised down for remainder of 2018

15 June 2018 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Will current OPEC deal survive?
Oil&Gas 10:08
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:53
Non-OPEC oil supply revised up
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:36
May increasing crude output lead to OPEC+ collapse?
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:29
Demand for OPEC crude to decrease in 2018
Oil&Gas 14 June 12:43
OPEC oil output to increase again in 2019
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:39
IEA: OPEC crude supply edged up in May
Oil&Gas 13 June 13:07
IEA: Oil demand seen steady in 2019 but OPEC supply, trade risks loom
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:49
Oil prices drop on prospect of rising supplies
Oil&Gas 13 June 09:40
OPEC: Iran’s oil output increases for 3rd straight month
Business 12 June 18:44
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
OPEC crude output up in May
Oil&Gas 12 June 16:49
OPEC revises up Azerbaijan’s oil output forecasts
Oil&Gas 12 June 16:31
OPEC will squeeze oil buffer to historic lows with an output hike
Oil&Gas 12 June 14:26
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 12 June 09:34
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 12 June 09:18
JP Morgan revises Brent price forecasts down
Oil&Gas 11 June 15:37
Oil prices fall as U.S., Russia supplies grow
Oil&Gas 11 June 09:41