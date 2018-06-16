Azerbaijan's Geology Institute investigating mud volcanoes for oil & gas sources

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is conducting research to obtain new information on oil and gas accumulation in the deep layers of the earth, Head of the Institute's Mud Volcanism Department, doctor of geological and mineralogical sciences, Professor Adil Aliyev told Trend.

He noted that there is no complete information about oil and gas fields associated with oil and gas accumulation in the deeper layers of the earth.

"Therefore, there is a need to obtain new information," Adil Aliyev said.

The scientist noted that the study of mud volcanoes is very important in terms of determining the prospects of oil and gas zones.

"Eruption of volcanoes is very important for scientific research, because during each eruption we get new scientific information. Erupting volcanoes make it possible to establish the location of promising areas for their subsequent use. In this context, mud volcanoes are the only facility that provide information on oil and gas sources of deep occurrence. On the other hand, there are oil shale emissions. They are also of great interest, because oil shale has the ability to form oil and gas," said Adil Aliyev.

In conclusion, the head of the department said the research is currently ongoing. The scientist believes that as a result of the analysis they will be able to obtain new information about oil and gas accumulation.

