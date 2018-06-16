Azerbaijan's Geology Institute investigating mud volcanoes for oil & gas sources

16 June 2018 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is conducting research to obtain new information on oil and gas accumulation in the deep layers of the earth, Head of the Institute's Mud Volcanism Department, doctor of geological and mineralogical sciences, Professor Adil Aliyev told Trend.

He noted that there is no complete information about oil and gas fields associated with oil and gas accumulation in the deeper layers of the earth.

"Therefore, there is a need to obtain new information," Adil Aliyev said.

The scientist noted that the study of mud volcanoes is very important in terms of determining the prospects of oil and gas zones.

"Eruption of volcanoes is very important for scientific research, because during each eruption we get new scientific information. Erupting volcanoes make it possible to establish the location of promising areas for their subsequent use. In this context, mud volcanoes are the only facility that provide information on oil and gas sources of deep occurrence. On the other hand, there are oil shale emissions. They are also of great interest, because oil shale has the ability to form oil and gas," said Adil Aliyev.

In conclusion, the head of the department said the research is currently ongoing. The scientist believes that as a result of the analysis they will be able to obtain new information about oil and gas accumulation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry opens tender for repairs
Tenders 12:48
Azerbaijan sees rise in agricultural products output
Economy news 12:08
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:21
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 11:20
Azerbaijan sees fall in power generation
Oil&Gas 11:11
Azerbaijan sees rise in chemical products output
Oil&Gas 11:00
Gasoline output up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of unemployed
Economy news 10:46
Azerbaijan ups oil output since early 2018
Oil&Gas 10:38
Azerbaijan sees rise in life insurance fees
Economy news 09:49
Azerbaijan sees fall in investments in oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 09:37
Zakharova: Creation of favorable atmosphere is most important guarantee of solution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 June 19:09
Over half of investments into fixed capital in Azerbaijan came from domestic sources
Economy news 15 June 14:31
Credit unions of Azerbaijan want to attract deposits
Economy news 15 June 14:20
AMFA proposes to expand funding to Azerbaijan's NBCOs via state mediation
Economy news 15 June 13:57
Azerbaijani SBS organizes victory march with two-kilometer state flag (PHOTO)
Politics 15 June 13:25
Azerbaijan, Pakistan to discuss expansion of economic cooperation
Economy news 15 June 12:45
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 June 10:59