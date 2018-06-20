Azerbaijani oil prices up

20 June 2018 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $75.47 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on June 19, that is $0.05 more than on June 18, a source on Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend June 20.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $74.82 per barrel on June 19, or $0.08 more than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $72.25 barrel on June 19, or $0.06 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $73.53 on June 19 or $0.03 more than the previous price.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 12:45
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:19
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 19 June 11:10
Brent extends decline as Saudi, Russia could support output hike
Oil&Gas 15 June 08:29
Azerbaijani oil prices vary on June 13
Oil&Gas 14 June 14:51
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 14 June 11:14
Oil prices rally after U.S. crude inventory data
Oil&Gas 14 June 00:23
Fitch: US likely to respond aggressively to current high prices
Oil&Gas 13 June 15:28
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 13 June 10:25
Oil prices drop on prospect of rising supplies
Oil&Gas 13 June 09:40
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
Azerbaijani oil prices vary on June 11
Oil&Gas 12 June 11:59
North American oil prices up on June 11
Oil&Gas 12 June 10:33
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 12 June 09:34
JP Morgan revises Brent price forecasts down
Oil&Gas 11 June 15:37
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 8
Oil&Gas 9 June 13:30
Oil prices will likely be driven lower in quarters ahead
Oil&Gas 9 June 12:19
Oil prices fall on dip in China demand, surging U.S. output
Oil&Gas 8 June 12:44