Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 3

4 July 2018 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $78.44 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on July 3, that is $0.79 less than on July 2, a source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend July 4.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $77.82 per barrel on July 3, or $0.78 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $74.54 barrel on July 3, or $0.79 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $75.91 on July 3 or $0.74 less than the previous price.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EBRD likely to approve direct loan for TAP, say sources
Oil&Gas 15:01
Salyan oil reveals its oil production volumes in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:00
VTB predicts growth of non-oil exports of Azerbaijan to Russia in 2018 (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:45
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan up
Economy news 14:32
Azerenergy: Stability of Azerbaijan’s energy system to be restored soon
Oil&Gas 14:11
Bulgaria, Greece ink political declaration for IGB construction
Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration: Gov't ensures security of country, people
Politics 12:59
TAP: 85% of pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 11:46
World Bank: TANAP to support regional trade, improve connectivity (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:17
Oil prices will likely continue to soften from current levels
Oil&Gas 11:11
Power supply in Azerbaijan fully restored: Azerenergy
Oil&Gas 10:07
Few countries solve problems of refugees, IDPs just as Azerbaijan, says EU
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:05
Montenegro, Azerbaijan have room to develop co-op in many areas – minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:43
Azerbaijan’s scientific project may receive EU funding
ICT 3 July 20:48
Film in Bulgaria about Armenian atrocities testifies to impossibility to hide truth - MP
Politics 3 July 20:19
Orders for imports of Azerbaijani products almost double
Economy news 3 July 20:01
Over 4,000 Azerbaijanis considered missing as result of Armenia’s aggression - FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 July 19:18
Azerbaijan’s defense minister holds meeting in field conditions (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 July 19:07