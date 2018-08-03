SOCAR Energy Georgia to launch multifunctional complex in Georgia (Exclusive)

3 August 2018 07:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 3

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

SOCAR Energy Georgia (Georgian subsidiary of the Azerbaijani state company SOCAR) plans to put into operation a multifunctional gas station in Georgia by mid-2019, the Director of the company Mahir Mammadov told Trend.

Earlier Mammadov said the company plans to build two new gas filling stations in Georgia.

"One of these stations has already been commissioned, and the construction of a multifunctional complex in the Terjola district continues and will be completed by mid-2019. I note that the complex, which will be located on the main Tbilisi-Batumi road, along with petrol and gas filling stations, will combine shopping center, public catering facilities and parking for cars", said the director of the company.

SOCAR company exports to Georgia the gas produced from the Azerbaijani fields at its own expense without the participation of foreign companies. In addition, Georgia annually receives from Azerbaijan the gas produced at the Shah Deniz offshore field with the participation of SOCAR and foreign companies.

Currently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in Azerbaijan, and operates more than 370 gas (petrol) filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine. SOCAR is also a co-owner of Turkey's largest petrochemical complex Petkim and other assets in Turkey.

