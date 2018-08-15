SOCAR talks impact of situation around Turkish lira on its assets (Exclusive)

15 August 2018 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR introduces cashless payments at filling stations in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 17:39
Caspian convention to help increase gas export via TAP: expert
Commentary 15:50
TANAP to strengthen Turkey's energy security - minister
Oil&Gas 14 August 13:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11 August 12:53
Germany’s EWE talks possible sale of assets in Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10 August 16:50
Turkish company updates on construction of TANAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 10 August 13:15
Latest
Mobile app for monitoring food product quality launched in Azerbaijan
ICT 19:55
Preparations to construct Central Asia's biggest cement plant completed
Economy news 19:34
Sector of non-performing loans remains flat at 13% in Kazakhstan’s banking sector
Economy news 19:27
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 19:20
Kyrgyzstan establishes emergency operations center to eliminate anthrax
Kyrgyzstan 18:31
Share of foreign investments in Astana exceeds 27 percent
Economy news 17:57
Turkmen president expresses condolences over bridge collapse in Italy
Turkmenistan 17:54
SOCAR introduces cashless payments at filling stations in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 17:39
Air Astana announces tender for purchase of AI-92 gasoline
Tenders 17:26