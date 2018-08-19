Japanese-Turkish consortium to commission gas chemical complex on Turkmen coast of Caspian

19 August 2018 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan to complete formalities for sea borders after delimitation of Caspian Sea
Economy news 19:01
Kyrgyzstan’s president due in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:16
Turkmenistan preparing for summit of IFAS founders
Turkmenistan 11:26
Turkmenistan may join BTK project
Economy news 18 August 17:46
Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days
Turkmenistan 18 August 17:18
Turkmenistan extends tender for modernization of shoe company
Turkmenistan 18 August 13:47
Latest
Kazakhstan to complete formalities for sea borders after delimitation of Caspian Sea
Economy news 19:01
Azerbaijan’s single call center processing requests for tourism services
ICT 18:40
Coca-Cola intends to produce record volume of products in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:20
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 19
Business 18:12
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Aug. 19
Business 17:46
US corporation resuming activity in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:42
Iran’s sate-run drilling firm unveils performance details
Business 17:24
Iran government says ready to reform economic policies
Business 17:23
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city administration to be able to issue bonds
Economy news 17:21