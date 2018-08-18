Global law firm okays loan agreement on TANAP

18 August 2018 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has advised a consortium of lenders on a Multi-Lateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) financing, the company said in a message Aug. 18.

The lenders comprise AKA Bank, Citibank, Credit Agricole CIB, ING, LBBW, Santander and Soc Gen.

The MIGA guarantee is being issued under the non-honouring of a sovereign financial obligation scheme. The financing will be used by the borrower Southern Gas Corridor CJSC, in respect of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The pipeline is estimated to be 1,850 km long.

“We are delighted to be part of this strategic financing,” Anthony Morton, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, said. “This was the first deal between MIGA and Azerbaijan and MIGA’s guarantees are playing an important role in securing commercial financing for projects.”

A ceremony to launch Phase 0 of TANAP took place June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Visa facilitation increasing tourist flow from UAE to Azerbaijan
Tourism 16:00
Azerbaijan, Russia eye to create joint ventures in three sectors (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 13:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 12:19
Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia
Tourism 11:50
Azerbaijan intends to expand geography of exports to Persian Gulf (EXCLUSIVE)
Economy news 10:34
Latest
Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days
Turkmenistan 17:18
Arab Israeli attempts to stab cop in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead
Israel 17:10
US gov’t seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger - sources
US 17:05
Belarus' Lukashenko dismisses top ministers, names new PM
Other News 16:57
Merkel’s visit of utmost importance: Georgian PM
Georgia 16:42
German KfW, Georgian Oil and Gas Corp to ink 150M euro loan deal for gas storage
Georgia 16:31
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase: AzTA
Tourism 16:20
Uzbek export-import insurance company gets highest rating
Economy news 16:13
Visa facilitation increasing tourist flow from UAE to Azerbaijan
Tourism 16:00