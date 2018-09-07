Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for September

7 September 2018 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Total talks terms of receiving first gas from "Absheron" (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 4 September 07:13
SOCAR commissions CNG filling stations in Turkey
Oil&Gas 3 September 09:16
Turkey’s STAR refinery to process Russian oil
Oil&Gas 2 September 11:27
Total talks terms of receiving first gas from "Absheron" (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 31 August 12:21
SOCAR reveals volume of oil pumped via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in August
Oil&Gas 30 August 21:16
SOCAR talks progress on reconstruction, modernization of Baku refinery (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 August 16:23
Latest
Iran condemns 'brutal' attack on its consulate in Iraq’s Basra
Politics 22:15
Trump says has tariffs ready for further $267 billion worth of Chinese imports
US 21:56
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Hajigabul
Politics 21:23
16 dead, 26 missing in wake of powerful earthquake striking Japan's Hokkaido
Other News 21:15
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan have great potential for further dev't of ties
Politics 21:07
‘Azerbaijan to reach one of leading positions among Russia's partners in economy'
Commentary 19:06
PM signs order on Azerbaijani Foreign Intelligence Service uniform standards
Politics 19:02
Strengthening stability of joint ventures proposed in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:19
OPEC, non-OPEC panel to discuss sharing oil-output boost
Oil&Gas 18:07