Azerigas, US company sign new contract for gas meters supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani production association Azerigas and the US company Itron have signed a contract for the delivery of 70,000 prepayment meters.

Some 10 years ago, Itron's smart payment system was introduced in Azerbaijan and within a decade 1.3 million meters have been installed.

The new meters will increase the flexibility and convenience of payments and access to gas, managing director of Azerigas, Akbar Hajiyev, said.

