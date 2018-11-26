Japanese company to build gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 26

Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and Turkey's Ronesans have started the construction of a 432 megawatt gas turbine power plant in Charjew District of Turkmenistan's Lebap Province, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The project is being implemented under a contract with the Turkmenenergo State Corporation.

The project is financed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), which has entered into a loan agreement with the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.

"In the main building of the power plant, it is planned to mount three gas turbines with a capacity of 144 megawatts each, which will be supplied by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems," the report said.

