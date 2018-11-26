Japanese company to build gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan

26 November 2018 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and Turkey's Ronesans have started the construction of a 432 megawatt gas turbine power plant in Charjew District of Turkmenistan's Lebap Province, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The project is being implemented under a contract with the Turkmenenergo State Corporation.

The project is financed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), which has entered into a loan agreement with the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.

"In the main building of the power plant, it is planned to mount three gas turbines with a capacity of 144 megawatts each, which will be supplied by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems," the report said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Danish Haldor Topsoe ready to further support Turkmen refining projects
Oil&Gas 09:57
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan simplify visa regime for int’l transportation participants
Economy news 09:33
Azerbaijani president's visit to Turkmenistan opens new page in ties between countries: MP
Commentary 24 November 09:59
Japanese company to build gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 24 November 09:38
Hajiyev: Signed documents show practical significance of President Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan
Politics 23 November 17:55
Economy minister discloses volume of non-oil transit from Turkmenistan via Azerbaijan
Economy news 23 November 16:10
Latest
Use of alternative & renewable energy sources in agriculture to be discussed in Baku
Economy news 10:07
EU may grant duty-free export access to over 6,200 goods from Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:01
Danish Haldor Topsoe ready to further support Turkmen refining projects
Oil&Gas 09:57
Kazakh currency loses over 4 tenge against US dollar
Finance 09:52
France’s Wilmotte & Associés to develop Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent
Economy news 09:51
Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul
Turkey 09:51
Haldor Topsoe sees huge capacity for further implementation of its solutions in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:44
China's CNPC replaces France's Total in Iran`s gas project - minister
Business 09:35