Enagás achieves highest score for excellence in work-life balance

20 July 2019 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Spanish Enagás has been awarded the highest score, Level A for Excellence in work-life balance according to the Másfamilia Foundation EFR (family friendly company) management model, Trend reports citing Enagas.

This acknowledgement highlights the commitment made by Enagás to ensuring that our employees achieve a balance between their professional, personal and family lives, and to a business culture based on flexibility, responsibility and mutual respect and commitment.

For the company, which has held EFR certification since 2007, work-life balance is a voluntary commitment that allows it to contribute to the professional and personal success of each one of its employees. To achieve this, the company has in place a comprehensive management plan that includes specific targets and actions that allow the different aspects of people’s lives to be made compatible and that promotes co-responsibility and equal opportunities.

The plan contains 116 measures, which are tailored to the needs of each employee and respond to the demands arising in the workplaces of today. Among these are the measures aimed at facilitating flexible working hours and spaces, such as working remotely; those focusing on care for loved ones, through a programme offering family assistance; and the possibility of enjoying a custom flexible remuneration plan, enabling each employee to optimise their remuneration package according to their preferences and needs.

For Enagás, the first Ibex 35 company to achieve this level of excellence in work-life balance, this acknowledgement comes in addition to others achieved in the field of equality, such as its inclusion this year on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and as the first Spanish company to make the Equileap gender-equality ranking in 2018. Enagás has also held the Equality in the Workplace Seal since 2010.

