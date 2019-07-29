Azerbaijani oil prices for July 22-26

29 July 2019 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $65.77 per barrel on July 22-26, or $0.5 less than the previous week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $66.5 per barrel, while the lowest price was $65.25 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $62.31 per barrel, which is $0.04 more than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $62.85 per barrel and the lowest price was $61.6 per barrel on July 22-26.

Average price of Brent Dated was $63.02 per barrel on July 22-26 or $0.79 per barrel less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $63.92 per barrel and the lowest price was $62.28 during the period.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani winery eyes to launch new production line
Economy 12:12
President Aliyev receives delegation led by French Minister of Economy and Finance
Politics 11:23
Laying flow line for Absheron field to start in Q4 2019
Oil&Gas 11:11
Cash of Azerbaijan’s NBCO Premier Kredit decreases
Finance 10:50
Tomatoes decrease in price in Azerbaijan
Society 10:34
Azerbaijani manufacturer of hazelnut products expecting new harvest
Economy 10:27
Latest
Alstom to provide technical support to Azerbaijan Railways
Economy 13:04
Saudi Arabia intends to participate in construction of SPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:02
German investments in Kazakhstan exceed $4B (Exclusive)
Economy 13:01
Europe to have 102.5 Bcm/y of new gas pipeline capacity throughout 2020
Oil&Gas 12:55
NPCC, Petrofac to provide FEED services for Belbazem Block Development Project
Oil&Gas 12:45
Drilling works at Absheron field in Azerbaijan near completion
Oil&Gas 12:43
Lufthansa considers holding structure: Handelsblatt
Other News 12:38
Production of some products increases in Iran
Economy 12:37
Deputy minister: About 4,000 mines inactive in Iran
Oil&Gas 12:20