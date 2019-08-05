Gas consumption increases by 18% in Georgia

5 August 2019 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Wine exports from Georgia grow by 4%
Economy 15:04
Azerbaijan ranks first in tourist flow to Georgia
Tourism 13:59
Georgia has no need to up fuel prices
Oil&Gas 12:00
Georgia to supply beer to markets of Denmark and Australia
Economy 10:36
Minister: Georgia to implement important agriculture projects
Economy 3 August 15:51
Mongolian financial sector to study Georgian Securities Settlement System
Economy 3 August 14:52
Latest
Action plan on 7th Summit of Co-op Council of Turkic-speaking states in Baku approved
Politics 16:22
Uzbek glass factory extends tender for purchase of tin
Tenders 16:18
Kazakhstan and Jordan talk cooperation expansion
Economy 16:07
IGB to close all pending issues in September and start construction
Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team ranks second at Cadet World Championship in Sofia
Society 15:52
Trump calls on U.S. lawmakers to pass gun background check law
US 15:50
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 15:39
Escalation of US – China trade dispute raises gold prices
Finance 15:24
EU Commission warns of significant disruption from hard Brexit
Europe 15:19