Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran agree on joint development of feasibility study for North-South project

On August 12, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran entered into an agreement on the joint development of a feasibility study for a project to create a North-South energy corridor between the energy systems of the three countries, Trend reports referring to Russia’s System Operator of the Unified Energy System JSC.

It was noted that the parties of the agreement included the System Operator of the Unified Energy System JSC and Rosseti PJSC from Russia, Azerenergy OJSC from Azerbaijan, and Iran Power Generation and Transmission Company (TAVANIR) from Iran.

"It is planned to study the technical and economic aspects of the various conditions for connecting the energy systems of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran as part of the development of the feasibility study, as well as to look into transferring electricity through the power lines of the countries participating in the agreement, including taking into account a phased increase in the volume of electricity transmission," the information reads.

As reported, the results of the study will determine the requirements for relay protection and emergency automation systems, as well as for systems for stability reserve monitoring, communication systems and telemetry information exchange, and technical measures to be implemented in the energy systems of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

According to the System Operator of the Unified Energy System JSC, an assessment of both the economic feasibility of connecting the energy systems of the countries participating in the agreement and of the effectiveness of various ways of implementing the North-South (Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia) energy corridor will be made based on a comprehensive analysis of the current status and development prospects of the energy systems of the three countries, as well as their links with the energy systems of neighboring countries.

"To conduct the research, the parties will provide the feasibility study developer with all the necessary information, including data on the parameters of power plants, electrical networks, control systems and emergency control systems, telemetry information transmission systems, and consumer load. [Iran’s] TAVANIR will act as the customer of the draft feasibility study, which (with the agreement of Rosseti PJSC and Azerenergy OJSC) will determine the feasibility study developer from among the companies with relevant experience in similar work in the field of electronic power engineering," says the report.

The development of the feasibility study for the project of connecting energy systems is planned to be completed within one year.

