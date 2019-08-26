Euratom to check safety of NPP in Uzbekistan

26 August 2019 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 26

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Head of the mission of Uzbekistan to the EU, Dilyor Khakimov met with Head of Unit, Nuclear Safety Coordination and International Relations at European Commission (Euratom) Hans Rhein, Trend reports with reference to Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

The European side expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation with Uzbekistan in the energy sector. Back in 2011, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which was an important step to start an inter-regional dialogue.

The head of Euratom expressed interest in the decision to build the first nuclear power plant in Central Asia in Uzbekistan.

Representatives of the EU and Uzbekistan will continue to work together to ensure a high level of safety at the future nuclear power plant. In particular, Euratom is ready to cooperate with Uzbekistan to conduct stress tests to verify the safety of nuclear power plants, the ministry said.

The construction of the first Central Asian nuclear power plant is planned to be completed by 2028, and a contract for the construction of the facility is to be signed in December 2019.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens a tender for implementation of gas field development project
Tenders 13:30
Afghanistan is important for Uzbekistan to enter new markets
Economy 13:29
Uzbekistan plans to increase localized production by at least 20%
Economy 12:20
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes new exchange rates
Finance 11:37
Uzbek tourism services export amounts to almost $600 M
Tourism 10:19
Chinese Changan plans to introduce electric vehicle car to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 24 August 15:25
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens a tender for implementation of gas field development project
Tenders 13:30
Afghanistan is important for Uzbekistan to enter new markets
Economy 13:29
Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
Politics 13:29
Kuwait's ruler holds first public meetings after health issues
Arab World 13:23
Iran tries to lift economic sanctions
Economy 13:21
Produce in Georgia Agency to resume financing new projects
Economy 13:18
Insurance can become protection tool against counterfeit goods (Exclusive)
Finance 13:04
Tax debts worth over $2M paid in Kazakhstan
Finance 12:59
Congo President, PM name government for first time since December poll win
Other News 12:59