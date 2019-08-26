Euratom to check safety of NPP in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 26

Head of the mission of Uzbekistan to the EU, Dilyor Khakimov met with Head of Unit, Nuclear Safety Coordination and International Relations at European Commission (Euratom) Hans Rhein, Trend reports with reference to Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

The European side expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation with Uzbekistan in the energy sector. Back in 2011, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which was an important step to start an inter-regional dialogue.

The head of Euratom expressed interest in the decision to build the first nuclear power plant in Central Asia in Uzbekistan.

Representatives of the EU and Uzbekistan will continue to work together to ensure a high level of safety at the future nuclear power plant. In particular, Euratom is ready to cooperate with Uzbekistan to conduct stress tests to verify the safety of nuclear power plants, the ministry said.

The construction of the first Central Asian nuclear power plant is planned to be completed by 2028, and a contract for the construction of the facility is to be signed in December 2019.

