LUKOIL–Azerbaijan discloses deadline for using disposable magnetic cards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

LUKOIL–Azerbaijan closed joint stock company (CJSC) will stop to sell fuel to customers at filling stations through disposable magnetic cards from Nov. 21, Trend reports referring to the Russian media outlets.

In this regard, customers of the LUKOIL–Azerbaijan company are recommended to use the available disposable magnetic cards till the end of this year.

LUKOIL has been operating in the Azerbaijani oil and gas sector since 1994. The company has a 10-percent stake in the Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects.

Moreover, the company is involved in sales in the retail fuel market.

