Azerbaijani Azneft PU’s department holds meeting on development of oil infrastructure

1 December 2019 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

A meeting on the development of the oil and social infrastructure was held in the Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department of Azerbaijan’s Azneft Production Union, Trend reports referring to the Union.

The management of the Integrated Drilling Trust and Oil and Gas Construction Trust, SOCAR-AQS Limited Liability Company, etc. attended the meeting.

Director General of Azneft Production Union Dashgin Iskandarov spoke about the measures to increase oil and gas production at the fields operated by the Union, as well as the work being carried out in the field of environmental protection.

Iskandarov also spoke about the future prospects of the Bulla Deniz field operated by the Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department and new wells drilled at the field.

Then head of the Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department Parviz Ahmadov made a presentation related to the fulfilment of the tasks of the Oil and Gas Production Department and the annual plan.

The proposals covering various spheres were also announced and upcoming tasks were discussed during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan sees growth in bank deposits in districts
Finance 14:22
Money supply up in Azerbaijan
Finance 14:03
Azerbaijani agency opens tender to buy equipment
Tenders 12:24
UK expert: TANAP will further solidify Azerbaijan’s close links with Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:16
Turkish expert: TANAP is giant project that will be game-changer in world energy markets
Oil&Gas 10:48
Greek Ellinair airline to start weekly flights to Baku in June
Business 30 November 17:34
Latest
Iran discloses volume of X-ray equipment required by customs checkpoints
Business 14:42
Azerbaijan sees growth in bank deposits in districts
Finance 14:22
Money supply up in Azerbaijan
Finance 14:03
Turkmenistan, UN sign memorandum on modernization of customs procedures
Business 13:38
Iran Khodro company discloses number of produced cars
Business 13:01
Iranian Navy’s submarines to be equipped with Jask-2 missiles
Business 12:42
Azerbaijani agency opens tender to buy equipment
Tenders 12:24
UK expert: TANAP will further solidify Azerbaijan’s close links with Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:16
Int’l oil consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 12:14