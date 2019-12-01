Azerbaijani Azneft PU’s department holds meeting on development of oil infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

A meeting on the development of the oil and social infrastructure was held in the Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department of Azerbaijan’s Azneft Production Union, Trend reports referring to the Union.

The management of the Integrated Drilling Trust and Oil and Gas Construction Trust, SOCAR-AQS Limited Liability Company, etc. attended the meeting.

Director General of Azneft Production Union Dashgin Iskandarov spoke about the measures to increase oil and gas production at the fields operated by the Union, as well as the work being carried out in the field of environmental protection.

Iskandarov also spoke about the future prospects of the Bulla Deniz field operated by the Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department and new wells drilled at the field.

Then head of the Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department Parviz Ahmadov made a presentation related to the fulfilment of the tasks of the Oil and Gas Production Department and the annual plan.

The proposals covering various spheres were also announced and upcoming tasks were discussed during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news