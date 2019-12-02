Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 25-29

2 December 2019 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $67.58 per barrel on Nov. 25-29, or 21 cents more than the previous week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $68.2 per barrel, while the lowest price was $66.21 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $60.67 per barrel, which is 92 cents less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $61.25 per barrel and the lowest price was $59 per barrel on Nov. 25-29.

Average price of Brent Dated was $64.51 per barrel on Nov. 25-29 or $1.22 per barrel more than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $65.01 per barrel and the lowest price was $62.98 during the reporting period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down on Nov. 29
Oil&Gas 10:06
Oil jumps on Chinese factory growth, hopes for deeper OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 08:16
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market
Finance 30 November 15:16
Oil to be stuck in a rut in 2020 as slowing demand fuels glut
Oil&Gas 29 November 15:11
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 28
Oil&Gas 29 November 11:12
Oil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
Oil&Gas 28 November 13:38
Latest
Price growth in Uzbekistan’s consumer sector down
Finance 12:11
Number of Nar 4G users in Azerbaijani regions doubles
Society 12:04
Iran offers EAEU to abolish using US dollar in trade
Business 12:03
Germany seeking cost-effective suppliers in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 12:03
Turkmenistan Airlines to resume flights to Europe
Transport 12:03
Emin Huseynov holds master class at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 12:02
ADB approves $250 million policy-based loan to Azerbaijan
Finance 11:56
Date, place of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs revealed
Politics 11:48
Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement in Baku
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:48