Switzerland’s Vitol preparing to export Turkmen oil products through Russia

4 December 2019 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan, Qatar discussing joint projects in trade and economic sphere
Business 19:11
Lavrov’s statement is consistent with that of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:07
Number of Turkmen tourists in Turkey up by over 20 percent
Turkey 17:31
New Kazakh-Russian JV to expand export possibilities of Russian high-tech equipment
ICT 16:10
Uzbekistan Airways becomes leader in Russian Vnukovo Airport's punctuality rating
Transport 14:00
Number of visits from Russia to Georgia decreases
Tourism 13:10
Latest
Iran discloses amount of funds envisaged for import of basic products
Business 20:18
Nepal interested in Georgia’s energy infrastructure
Oil&Gas 19:22
Turkmenistan, Qatar discussing joint projects in trade and economic sphere
Business 19:11
Georgian company to open natural juice production plant
Business 18:53
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in October
Turkey 18:45
Georgia to benefit from construction of gas collector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:44
Brent prices may dip to $40/bbl if OPEC fails to extend cuts
Oil&Gas 18:43
Number of visitors from Thailand to Georgia increases significantly
Tourism 18:35
Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan take many positive steps to strengthen bilateral relations
Politics 18:31