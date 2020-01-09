Greenfields Petroleum extends agreement to defer payment of its senior secured debt

9 January 2020 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Greenfields Petroleum eyes to further extend its debt maturity
Oil&Gas 5 December 2019 11:00
Switzerland’s Vitol preparing to export Turkmen oil products through Russia
Oil&Gas 4 December 2019 19:36
Shares of Greenfields Petroleum reach new 52-week low
Oil&Gas 4 December 2019 10:00
Greenfields Petroleum increases oil sales from Bahar field
Oil&Gas 2 December 2019 09:23
Greenfields Petroleum reveals crude output volume at Bahar-Gum Deniz block
Oil&Gas 2 December 2019 09:21
Gas output at Bahar field slightly down
Oil&Gas 2 December 2019 09:20
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank releases monetary indicators for 2019
Finance 11:31
Zenith Energy appoints of advisor for development in Africa
Oil&Gas 11:20
Two scenarios for oil supply amid tension in Middle East
Oil&Gas 11:15
Kazakhstan Railways announces tender to rent equipment
Tenders 11:14
Turkish university opens tender to purchase medical supplies
Tenders 11:10
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 9
Finance 11:09
Epsilon working on Chigil-Mubarek GSP gas pipeline in Uzbekistan
Construction 11:09
Ambassador talks work of Iran businessmen in Kazakhstan, banking issues
Business 11:06
Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau releases latest report on revenues, losses
Finance 10:45