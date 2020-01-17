Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry reveals number of citizens’ appeals for 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry received 4,092 appeals related to the issues of consumer rights’ protection, electricity and gas supply as well as metering devices in 2019, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

As many as 1,887 appeals were related to electricity supply, 820 - to gas supply, while 1,385 - to other issues, according to the report.

“Appeals regarding power supply were related to connection to the power supply network, defects in metering devices, unsuitability of electrical installations and equipment, quality of electricity, power outages and other shortcomings,” the report said.

The appeals related to gas supply included issues of debt and fines, interruptions in gas supply, gas leakage and metering devices.

“During the reporting period, 3,533 appeals were considered by the Energy Ministry and the Energy Issues Regulation Agency,” the report said.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and deputy ministers received citizens in Baku and the districts.

Thus, 362 citizens were received in the cities of Baku, Shirvan, Lankaran, Masalli, Lerik, Khachmaz, Guba, Siyazan, Sheki, Gabala, Zagatala, Ganja, Goranboy, Gadabay, Tovuz, Gazakh, Shamkir, Imishli, Agdam, Beylagan, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Barda Kurdamir, Goychay and Zardab.

Their appeals were heard and measures were taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation on the issues raised and the appropriate instructions were given to the structural units of the ministry, the report said.

