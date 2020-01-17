Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry reveals number of citizens’ appeals for 2019

17 January 2020 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry received 4,092 appeals related to the issues of consumer rights’ protection, electricity and gas supply as well as metering devices in 2019, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

As many as 1,887 appeals were related to electricity supply, 820 - to gas supply, while 1,385 - to other issues, according to the report.

“Appeals regarding power supply were related to connection to the power supply network, defects in metering devices, unsuitability of electrical installations and equipment, quality of electricity, power outages and other shortcomings,” the report said.

The appeals related to gas supply included issues of debt and fines, interruptions in gas supply, gas leakage and metering devices.

“During the reporting period, 3,533 appeals were considered by the Energy Ministry and the Energy Issues Regulation Agency,” the report said.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and deputy ministers received citizens in Baku and the districts.

Thus, 362 citizens were received in the cities of Baku, Shirvan, Lankaran, Masalli, Lerik, Khachmaz, Guba, Siyazan, Sheki, Gabala, Zagatala, Ganja, Goranboy, Gadabay, Tovuz, Gazakh, Shamkir, Imishli, Agdam, Beylagan, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Barda Kurdamir, Goychay and Zardab.

Their appeals were heard and measures were taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation on the issues raised and the appropriate instructions were given to the structural units of the ministry, the report said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreign partners interested in pilot projects of Azerbaijani renewable energy sources
Oil&Gas 10 January 14:56
Azerbaijan to introduce floating solar panels
Oil&Gas 4 January 21:39
Azerbaijan to introduce floating solar panels
Oil&Gas 20 December 2019 11:30
Azerbaijan discloses volume of electricity exports in 9 months of 2019
Oil&Gas 18 October 2019 14:07
Equinor Absheron to help develop renewables in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 25 February 2019 15:29
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry urges to create innovative business ecosystem
Business 6 November 2018 20:26
Latest
Body of former head of Armenian National Security Service found in Yerevan
Armenia 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has passed development path equal to century and has now joined ranks of strong countries on global scale
Politics 16:23
IAEA talks future projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference
Europe 16:22
Turkmenistan represented at int’l tourism exhibition in Vienna
Turkmenistan 16:21
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan push into Chinese electric car market
China 16:20
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy electrical equipment
Tenders 16:16
Diesel electric generators of Baku Metro ready for operation
Transport 16:14
Georgia named top tourist destination
Tourism 16:06