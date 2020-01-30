Shell announces expected interim dividend for 1Q2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc has announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter last year, Trend reports with reference to the company

The Board expects that the first quarter 2020 interim dividend will be $0.47, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter in the previous year. The first quarter 2020 interim dividend is scheduled to be announced on April 30, 2020.

It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax purposes.

Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or pounds sterling.

Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or euros.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on March 9, 2020.

Shell is an international energy company that aims to meet the world’s growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions in ways that are economically, environmentally and socially responsible.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies.

Its operations are divided into our businesses: Upstream, Integrated Gas and New Energies, Downstream.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news