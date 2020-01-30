Shell announces expected interim dividend for 1Q2020

30 January 2020 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc has announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter last year, Trend reports with reference to the company

The Board expects that the first quarter 2020 interim dividend will be $0.47, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter in the previous year. The first quarter 2020 interim dividend is scheduled to be announced on April 30, 2020.

It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax purposes.

Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or pounds sterling.

Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or euros.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on March 9, 2020.

Shell is an international energy company that aims to meet the world’s growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions in ways that are economically, environmentally and socially responsible.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies.

Its operations are divided into our businesses: Upstream, Integrated Gas and New Energies, Downstream.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Shell may invest in Kazakhstan's mining exploration near Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 23 January 18:03
Shell has opportunity to surprise positively, says Berenberg
Oil&Gas 14 January 15:47
Shell talks year-end summary of work in Kazakhstan, shares future plans
Oil&Gas 26 December 2019 18:15
Shell forecasts oil production volumes for 4Q2019
Oil&Gas 20 December 2019 14:30
Shell reveals expected cash capex for full year 2019
Oil&Gas 20 December 2019 14:26
Shell announces forecasted oil products sales for 4Q 2019
Oil&Gas 20 December 2019 14:14
Latest
Iran's exports via East Azerbaijan province up
Business 14:49
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan announces drilling plans for 2020
Oil&Gas 14:48
Azercosmos strikes new deal to broadcast Russian TV channels (PHOTO)
ICT 14:41
US project in Georgia to facilitate FDI inflows
Business 14:38
Ambassador: Azerbaijan renders assistance to Turkey after deadly quake
Politics 14:37
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis to be evacuated from China along with Turkish citizens
Politics 14:35
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JV announces tender to buy building materials
Tenders 14:32
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports increases
Business 14:29
Some functions on Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways website to be temporarily unavailable
Society 14:22