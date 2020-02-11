Russia’s Transneft pays damages for spoiled oil to more Kazakh oil companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Russia’s Transneft company has paid damages for spoiled oil to five more Kazakh oil companies, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil JSC.

The payments were made within the framework of the agreements signed between Transneft PJSC and KazTransOil JSC, speaking on behalf of 38 Kazakhstan oil companies.

Last year, similar payments were made to 32 Kazakh oil companies.

In April - May 2019, at emergency situation related to presence of high concentrations organochlorine compounds on transported oil in system of trunk oil pipelines, JSC "Transneft" led the shipment substandard oil for Kazakh shippers to tankers in Ust-Luga port.

As a result about 699,000 tons of oil of 38 Kazakh companies were contaminated.

KazTransOil and Transneft agreed on compensation of damage to Kazakh shippers regarding substandard oil shipment in port Ust-Luga, in June this year.

