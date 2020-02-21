Uzbekistan's electricity imports from Turkmenistan temporarily reduced

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan's electricity exports to Uzbekistan decreased by 13 times on Feb. 21 due to an accident, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan National Power Networks LLC.

The information says that on February 21, 2020, an accident occurred in the power system of Turkmenistan between the substations "Mary" and "Serdar". As a result, electricity supplies from Turkmenistan fell from 780 megawatts to 60 megawatts.

Currently, Turkmen power engineers are identifying the causes of the malfunction, and the necessary work will follow to eliminate it.

Due to the malfunction of the power transmission network of Turkmenistan and the operation of emergency automation, consumers using the capacity of 600 megawatts are temporarily disconnected from the network.

All reserve forces have been mobilized in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan plans to increase the total volume of electricity production up to 33 billion kilowatt hours by 2024, which exceeds the current indicators by almost 30 percent.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) recently allocated $500 million for an electricity project in Turkmenistan. Within its framework, a trunk power line will be created for the country. The power line will increase the reliability of energy supply to both domestic consumers and neighboring countries-importers of electricity, including Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan is selling electricity to Afghanistan and Iran. An agreement on supplies to Uzbekistan was signed. Ashgabat is also exploring other prospects for supplies to the markets of the Caucasus, Central and South Asia.