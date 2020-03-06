OPEC oil cut deal in trouble as Russia still not on board
Russia will not back an OPEC call for extra oil output cuts and will only agree to extending existing curbs, a Russian source said on Friday, threatening to derail a call by OPEC ministers for deeper reductions to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“That position won’t change,” the high-level Russian source told Reuters as ministers from OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, gathered for crunch talks at OPEC’s Vienna headquarters.
