Azerbaijani oil prices for March 23-27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted $26.57 per barrel last week (on March 23 -March 27), which is $1.12 less compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports on March 30.

The maximum price for Brent was $27.39 per barrel, while the minimum - $24.93 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $25.58 per barrel, which is $5.5 more compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the maximum price for URALS amounted to $26.25 per barrel, and the minimum - $23.77. Azerbaijani oil sold in the Russian terminal is delivered there through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

Due to the Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan, the Azeri LT, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, was not traded last week.