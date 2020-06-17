Azerbaijan to increase gas supply system efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy will be provided with the proposals for carrying out reforms in the country's gas supply system, Trend reports on June 17 referring to the ministry.

“A contract was signed between the ministry and McKinsey & Company, one of the leading consulting companies in the world, to conduct the detailed diagnostics of the country's gas supply system,” the message said.

In accordance with the contract, the company will consult the ministry to prepare the proposals for carrying out reforms in this sphere to increase the efficiency of the gas supply system in Azerbaijan and the level of customer satisfaction taking into account the international experience.

“The diagnostic results will be used by the ministry to prevent losses in the gas supply system, improve the accuracy of measuring natural gas consumption in the country and formulate the detailed proposals for improving and modernizing the management,” the message said.

“On the basis of these results, the proposals will be prepared for a phased transition to the market relations in the field of gas supply, to improve the investment efficiency and modernize the regulatory framework,” the message said. “The legislative initiatives that are considered necessary for carrying out the reforms are planned to be included in the new bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Gas Supply".”

The ministry was entrusted with the preparation of proposals for carrying out the reforms in this sphere to increase the efficiency of the gas supply system in the country and to meet the consumers' needs upon the Azerbaijani president’s order dated May 29, 2019 # 1209 "On accelerating the reforms in the energy sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The order also included the provisions on the preparation of a new bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On gas supply" on the basis of the proposals of the ministry.

