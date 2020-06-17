OPEC lowers oil production in May

Oil&Gas 17 June 2020 17:06 (UTC+04:00)
OPEC lowers oil production in May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 preliminary crude oil production averaged 24.19 mb/d in May, lower by 6.30 mb/d m-o-m, as ten OPEC MCs have agreed to adjust down their production from May 2020, Trend reports with reference to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report.

Crude oil output in May decreased almost in all MCs mainly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

The share of OPEC crude oil in total global production decreased by 3.6 pp to 26.9 percent in May compared with the previous month. Estimates are based on preliminary data from direct communication for non-OPEC supply, OPEC NGLs and non-conventional oil, while estimates for OPEC crude production are based on secondary sources.

The level of OPEC NGLs historical absolute production has been revised up based on data received by direct communication. OPEC NGLs and non-conventional liquids are now estimated to have declined by 0.08 mb/d y-o-y in 2019 to average 5.26 mb/d, following growth of 0.16 mb/d in 2018.

OPEC NGL output in April declined by 0.07 mb/d to average 5.26 mb/d. Preliminary production in May indicates minor growth of 10 tb/d. For 2020, OPEC NGLs are forecast to decline by 0.03 mb/d to average 5.23 mb/d, due to lower-than-expected NGL output in the remainder of the year compared with 1Q20.

During the 179th Meeting of the Conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held on June 6 all member countries agreed to the five key elements in reaching their unanimous decision. They:

Reconfirmed the existing arrangements under the April agreement.

Subscribed to the concept of compensation by those countries who were unable to reach full conformity (100 per cent) in May and June, with a willingness to accommodate it in July, August and September, in addition to their already agreed production adjustment for such months.

Agreed the option of extending the first phase of the production adjustments pertaining in May and June by one further month.

Recognized that the continuity of the current agreement is contingent on them fulfilling elements 1 and 2 above.

Agreed without dissent that the full and timely implementation of the agreement remains inviolable, based on the five key elements.

The meeting therefore agreed unanimously to extend the first phase of the production adjustment agreed at the 10th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting for a further month, to now run from 1 May 2020 to 31 July 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Number of COVID-19 deaths in US exceeds the country’s WWI casualties
Number of COVID-19 deaths in US exceeds the country’s WWI casualties
U.S. wants face-to-face meeting with Iran on prisoners
U.S. wants face-to-face meeting with Iran on prisoners
House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter
House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan's 2020 daily oil production forecast up despite year-on-year decline Oil&Gas 17:51
Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna reveals revenue from privatization deals Business 17:44
Turkmenistan announces time for 1H2020 state pension fees Finance 17:31
Iran's trade with Turkmenistan sharply drops Business 17:31
Demand for OPEC crude in 2020 revised down Oil&Gas 17:18
Iran's South Pars Gas Company production surges Oil&Gas 17:11
Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2020 revised up Oil&Gas 17:11
OPEC lowers oil production in May Oil&Gas 17:06
Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna re-schedules its privatization plans Business 16:58
FINCA Azerbaijan talks current status in micrоfinance market Commentary 16:58
OPEC revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s liquids supply Oil&Gas 16:56
Iran plans to increase manufacturing of electric motorcycles Business 16:43
Kazakhstan's coal consumption down year-on-year Economy 16:40
S&P highly praises Azerbaijan's non-life insurance sector Economy 16:39
Uzbekistan may obtain free trade contract with Singapore after joining EAEU Business 16:26
Kazakhstan's oil reserves remain flat year-on-year Oil&Gas 16:13
SUEZ talks water supply contract with Uzbekistan Business 16:07
Interest in voluntary life insurance grows in Azerbaijan Economy 15:55
Iran reveals data on export from its Sistan & Baluchestan province to Afghanistan Business 15:54
Georgia reports 9 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 15:47
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production at Kushimcha field Oil&Gas 15:39
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase pump repair kit via tender Tenders 15:35
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining company saves funds on import substitution Business 15:35
Czech company in early stages of building cement plant in Uzbekistan Construction 15:27
Iran, Azerbaijan talk financial support, transportation during COVID-19 Business 15:16
Uzbek-Korean joint venture opens tender to buy oil filters Tenders 15:14
Azerbaijan’s oil refinery throughput up Oil&Gas 15:07
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to buy fuel via tender Tenders 15:06
Turkmenistan Airlines extends international flight cancellations due to COVID-19 Turkmenistan 15:05
Transit cargo movement from Iran through Turkey shrinks Turkey 15:01
Afghanistan building COVID-19 diagnostic center with Turkmenistan's help Turkmenistan 15:00
Iran's saffron export sharply declines due to COVID-19 Business 14:53
BP raises Azerbaijan's proved natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 14:51
Volume of maritime cargo handling from France via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 14:47
Belarus decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 14:41
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss activity of joint commission, co-op projects Business 14:40
France cuts import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 14:24
ADB: Full-scale launch of Southern Gas Corridor to positively impact Azerbaijan’s economy Oil&Gas 14:24
Kazakhstan's revenue from passenger transportation skyrockets Transport 14:20
Uzbekistan sees increase in money supply Finance 14:18
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 17 Society 14:10
Azerbaijan’s oil output down in 2019, says BP Oil&Gas 14:08
Uzbekistan doubles wild cherry exports Business 14:07
Turkmenistan to continue providing support to agricultural producers Turkmenistan 14:02
Azerbaijan's Central Bank working on recovering insurance market Economy 13:56
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:43
Azerbaijan to increase gas supply system efficiency Oil&Gas 13:43
US demand for Turkish ready-made clothing down Turkey 13:40
Uzbekistan establishes new investment company Finance 13:40
Precious metals production drops in Kazakhstan Business 13:34
BP: Azerbaijan’s primary energy consumption up in 2019 Oil&Gas 13:33
Iran, Azerbaijan to start discussions on preferential trade agreement Business 13:30
Azerbaijan sees growth in average salaries of public employees Finance 13:26
Uzbekistan may expand its bilateral cooperation with Finland Business 13:25
Uzbekistan introduces Open Skies mode at all airports Transport 13:21
Uzbekistan, Israel plan to restore bilateral tourism Tourism 13:09
ROSCOSMOS talks COVID-situation affecting Baiterek space complex construction in Kazakhstan Business 13:05
Iran bans import of thousands of products Business 12:55
Uzbekistan provides additional support to domestic tourism Tourism 12:21
Turkey nearly halves leather export to Uzbekistan Business 12:15
Turkey's leather export to Kazakhstan shows uptick Business 12:14
Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan marginally down Finance 12:14
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:10
Azerbaijani oil prices on rise Oil&Gas 11:48
Gasoline consumption up in Iran following quarantine softening Business 11:47
Asian Development Bank to end fossil fuel financing Other News 11:43
Average monthly nominal earnings up in Georgia - Geostat Business 11:38
Data on cargo transportation from Turkey to Greece revealed Transport 11:32
Value of mortgage loans nearly doubles in Uzbekistan Finance 11:24
Iran among top three countries in world for caviar producing, sturgeon farming Business 11:20
Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with representatives of Petkim Petrochemical Holding Society 11:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 17 Finance 11:14
Gold, silver prices rise in Azerbaijan on June 17 Finance 11:04
France ready to enhance cooperation with Turkmenistan in oil, gas sector Business 11:03
Licenses issued for cryptocurrency production in Iran Finance 10:55
Georgia’s largest financial institutions appropriate borrowers’ property Finance 10:52
Turkey discloses data on cargo transportation to Uzbekistan Transport 10:32
Women entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan needs more support - State Committee Commentary 10:25
Georgia's cement import from Turkey drops Business 10:11
Mortgage lending down in Georgia Business 10:09
Uzbekistan confirms 268 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:04
Poll: Over half of Azerbaijanis consider country's relations with EU to be good (PHOTO) Politics 10:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
Сaucasus Nature Fund to finance new project in Georgia Finance 09:49
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Germany sinks Transport 09:44
Iran praises Qeshm Free Zone success Business 09:25
No new coronavirus cases reported in Georgia Georgia 09:09
EU Commissioner: Southern Gas Corridor offers avenues for further co-op in energy Oil&Gas 09:05
Honduran president tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 08:53
Kyrgyzstan reports 90 new COVID - 19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:41
Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:11
Qatar's third stadium for 2022 World Cup completed Arab World 07:49
South Korea says will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea Other News 07:25
Chinese mainland reports 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:55
Number of COVID-19 deaths in US exceeds the country’s WWI casualties US 06:24
North Korea to deploy troops near Kaesong, Mount Kumgang Other News 05:45
U.S. wants face-to-face meeting with Iran on prisoners US 05:11
Kazakhstan confirms 7 more coronavirus deaths, total at 88 Kazakhstan 04:33
India, China troops clash at Himalayan border, 'casualties on both sides' Other News 04:01
Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq Turkey 03:49
All news