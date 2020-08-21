Turkey discovers large hydrocarbon reserves in Black Sea - Erdogan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has discovered hydrocarbon reserves in the Black Sea with the estimate reserves of nearly 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, Trend reports on August 21 referring to Turkish media outlets.

According to the head of state, this discovery will help free Turkey from external energy dependence.

He noted that energy resources are important for the national security of Turkey, and by 2023 the newly discovered gas will be at the disposal of the Turkish people.

Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that on August 21, he would announce "very good news", which, in his words, "will open a new era in Turkey."

“I’m confident that this good news, which we will announce to our entire nation on Friday, will embark on a new epoch in Turkey,” the head of state then said.

As earlier reported, in April 2014, a law came into force in Turkey that allows oil exploration in forests and national parks.

As many as 5,063 exploratory wells were drilled during oil exploration operations conducted in Turkey in 2019.

The total depth of exploratory drilling operations exceeded 9.5 million meters in the reporting year.

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) drilled 3,048 exploratory wells with a total depth of more than 6.1 million meters.

The organizations of Turkey’s Mineral Research and Exploration General Directorate (MTA) drilled 104 wells with a total depth of 133,386 meters; and 257 wells with a total penetration of 311,662 meters were drilled by the country’s other companies.

In addition, 1,312 exploratory wells with a total depth of over 2.2 million meters were drilled by foreign companies, and 342 wells by joint ventures and consortia.

From January through December 2019, TPAO identified 510 deposits, MTA - eight, other Turkish companies - 24, foreign companies - 306, and joint consortia - 93 fields.