Russia leading among gasoline, diesel fuel exporters to Georgia

Some 114,000 tons gasoline and diesel fuel were imported from Azerbaijan to Georgia from January through July 2020, which is 18.7 percent of the total import volume, Trend reports referring to the Georgian Union of Oil Product Importers.

During first seven months of 2020, the largest volume of gasoline and diesel fuel was imported to Georgia from Russia - 212,800 tons, which makes 35 percent of total imports.

Other top five exporters include Azerbaijan - 114,000 tons (18.7 percent), Romania - 110,300 tons (18.1 percent), Turkmenistan - 55,300 tons (9.1 percent), and Bulgaria - 46,900 tons (7.7 percent).

In July 2020, imports of gasoline and diesel fuel to Georgia amounted to 110,400 tons, which is 11,400 tons or 11.5 percent more than in the previous month (99,000 tons).

In January-July 2020, imports of gasoline and diesel fuel to Georgia amounted to 608,300 tons, which is 27,000 tons or 4.6 percent more than in the same period last year (581,300 tons).

