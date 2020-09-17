OPEC+ panel warns of virus impact, sees signs of decline in oil overhang
An OPEC+ technical panel warned that a rise in coronavirus cases in some countries may curb oil demand despite signs of economic recovery and initial indications of a decline in oil stocks, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Thursday, Trend reports.
Later on Thursday, OPEC and allies, led by Russia, are scheduled to hold an online meeting to discuss compliance with their agreed output cuts and demand trends amid falling oil prices and a faltering economic recovery outlook.
Latest
Belarus' MFA informed on illegal settlement of occupied Azerbaijani lands by Lebanese, Syrian Armenians
Mike Pompeo: US State Department of State will send volunteers to observe 2020 Georgian parliamentary elections