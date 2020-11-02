Price of imported diesel fuel in Uzbekistan down

Oil&Gas 2 November 2020 10:48 (UTC+04:00)
Price of imported diesel fuel in Uzbekistan down
Latest
Armenians open fake profiles of Azerbaijani president's assistant on social media Politics 10:58
Price of imported diesel fuel in Uzbekistan down Oil&Gas 10:48
Israeli startups raised nearly $800m in October Israel 10:48
Uzbekistan’s crop production for 9M2020 increases Uzbekistan 10:45
Liquidity in Iran increases Finance 10:45
President Aliyev meets SecGen of Turkic Council, president of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, president of Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHOTO) Politics 10:43
Over 393,000 remain under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia Russia 10:41
ANAMA receives emergency calls regarding shells falling on Azerbaijan’s territory Nov. 1 (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41
ExxonMobil could sustain, profit marginally at lower price environment Oil&Gas 10:34
Armenia violates ceasefire on border with Azerbaijan Politics 10:30
Uzbekistan imports large volume of Turkmen products Business 10:24
Reuters confirms presence of foreign fighters among Armenian troops - top official Politics 10:17
Azerbaijani army uses modern technological weapons - MoD Politics 10:15
Iranian currency rates for November 2 Finance 10:12
Assistant to Azerbaijani President condemns Armenians in US attacking NY Times (PHOTO) Politics 10:12
Azerbaijani president's assistant exposes bad Armenian fake (PHOTO) Politics 10:11
Iran discloses its foreign debt Finance 10:05
Iran reveals domestic equipment manufactured for South Pars field Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijan lists Armenia's military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 2 Uzbekistan 09:43
Latest situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes as of Nov. 2 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Oil prices slip 3% as Europe widens lockdowns Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran to announce new regulation regarding revenues from exports Business 09:28
Jordanian Major General talks Armenia's chances for diplomatic settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:23
Value of guarantees provided by Iran’s Bank of Industry and Mine up Finance 09:16
Afghanistan buys Turkmen diesel fuel Business 09:15
Azerbaijan informs partner countries, int'l organizations on facts of Armenian terrorism Politics 09:13
Demand for Georgian blueberries up in Russia Business 09:13
Separatist commander in Karabakh says Putin's plan unacceptable Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:10
Iran reveals data on manufactured vehicles Business 09:03
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 08:57
Kazakhstan gov't supports rebranding of 'local content' term Business 08:57
Death toll of earthquake in Turkey grows to 79 (UPDATE) Turkey 08:42
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani Aghdam and Aghjabedi districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:09
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 160,000 Other News 07:51
422 new coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan over last 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:14
Second round of presidential elections in Moldova to take place on November 15 Other News 06:28
France's daily COVID-19 count surges again to 46,290 Europe 05:49
Number of vehicles used in Turkey significantly increases Turkey 05:11
Israel to significantly raise COVID-19 fines to curb morbidity Israel 04:59
WHO chief says he is identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person Other News 04:17
Attacker with sword kills two, injures five in Quebec stabbings Other News 03:15
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 02:34
Turkey reports 2,106 new COVID-19 patients, 377,473 in total Turkey 02:26
Europe's COVID-19 cases double in five weeks, total infections surpass 10 million Europe 01:31
Lockdown in England could be extended, UK minister warns Europe 00:53
Hamilton wins F1 Emilia Romagna GP, Mercedes seal constructors' title Other News 00:00
Based on preliminary results from all polling station, Georgian Dream has 48.15% of votes - CEC Georgia 1 November 23:22
Azerbajani army destroys of forces of Armenian troops with airstrikes (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 22:52
UK records another 23,254 coronavirus cases with 162 deaths Europe 1 November 22:35
Azerbaijan destroys military convoy of Armenian troops (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 22:04
Lebanese citizens of Armenian roots leave to take part in Karabakh hostilities Politics 1 November 21:35
Georgian PM self-isolating after contact with his employee who contracted coronavirus Georgia 1 November 21:08
Overview of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector for current week Business 1 November 20:53
Russian embassy denies rumors about death of Russian border guards in Armenia Russia 1 November 20:53
Heroic Azerbaijani army continues to demonstrate its strength, capabilities at front Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 20:50
Center for agricultural machinery assembly under construction in Kazakhstan's Akmola Business 1 November 20:47
Israel praying for Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh conflict (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 20:45
Azerbaijani army destroys manpower of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 20:40
Turkish-speaking countries increase imports from Turkey Turkey 1 November 20:33
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijan's financial market for October Finance 1 November 20:33
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 2 Oil&Gas 1 November 20:18
Israel is next to Azerbaijan! - Diaspora Affairs Minister of Israel Politics 1 November 20:09
Russia registers record-high 18,665 daily COVID-19 case tally - crisis center Russia 1 November 20:08
Azerbaijani army destroys two more artillery batteries of Armenian Armed Forces - MoD (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 19:24
Israel begins human trials on COVID-19 vaccine Israel 1 November 18:41
Turkey increases trade turnover with Azerbaijan for 9M2020 Turkey 1 November 18:10
Iran plans to boost trout production Business 1 November 18:09
Azerbaijan destroys two more Grad missile launchers of Armenian troops (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 18:05
Another 426 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 1 November 18:02
28 patients die of COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 1 November 17:54
Our citizens always tell to "support Azerbaijan more, do not leave it alone" - Turkish FM Cavusoglu Politics 1 November 17:53
Azerbaijan confirms 614 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 1 November 17:44
Azerbaijan has shown to the world that it is a strong state - Turkish FM Cavusoglu Politics 1 November 17:41
Armenia continues to spread provocative misinformation - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 17:33
Turkish media representatives putting their lives on the line day and night - President of Azerbaijan Politics 1 November 17:30
Letter of prime minister of Armenia to Russian President is acknowledgement of defeat - President Aliyev Politics 1 November 17:28
We will continue to restore our territorial integrity by any means - President Aliyev Politics 1 November 17:23
In total, about 200 settlements have been liberated from enemy - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 1 November 17:19
Amount of money paid to tea farmers in Iran announced Business 1 November 17:01
President Ilham Aliyev phones Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia Politics 1 November 17:01
News on allegedly downed Azerbaijani UAV - another misinformation of Armenia, says MoD Politics 1 November 16:54
Azerbaijani army takes more war trophies in Zangilan direction of front line (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 16:40
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 35,000 Society 1 November 16:25
Armenia demonstrates no video proof showing defeat of Azerbaijani Air Force helicopters - Russian website Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 16:24
Armenia’s illegal activity in occupied Azerbaijani territories and Vejneli gold deposit liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 1 November 16:24
Turkey always was and will be next to Azerbaijan - President Erdogan Politics 1 November 15:52
Armenia burning forests in Shusha - crime against humanity – Azerbaijani Ecology Ministry Society 1 November 14:07
Iran's plan is for Armenian forces to leave occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Iranian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 13:57
Azerbaijan to put an end to Armenia’s illegal occupation of its lands - Assistant to first VP Politics 1 November 12:57
Azerbaijan blows up Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 November 12:51
Iran discloses value of insurances provided to mining sector Finance 1 November 12:38
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Foreign Minister Politics 1 November 12:36
Amount of investments made to Iran's Ilam Province increases Finance 1 November 12:33
Azerbaijan's MoD highlights another soldier, who contributed to army's success in clashes (VIDEO) Society 1 November 12:32
Iranian entrepreneurs abroad remain active presenting startup projects Business 1 November 12:27
Caspian Sea jetties in Iran's Mazandaran Province transferred to private sector for use Transport 1 November 12:25
Iran needs to reduce its energy consumption - Iranian Fuel Conservation Company Business 1 November 12:22
Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange on the rise Finance 1 November 12:21
Transit between Iranian ports and landlocked countries increases Business 1 November 12:16
