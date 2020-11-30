OSCE shares experience in risk management of oil and gas infrastructure with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) familiarized representatives of Turkmenistan with ways to protect the oil and gas infrastructure from natural and technogenic accidents during an online seminar, Trend reports with reference to Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

The participants were introduced to international standards for assessing possible risks and developing effective measures to prevent and respond to accidents in the oil and gas sector.

The sides also discussed the introduction of mechanisms for protecting the oil and gas infrastructure and strengthening energy security.

In addition, OSCE representatives shared their experience in risk management in the oil and gas sector's production, storage, and transportation.

Among the discussed issues were measures to protect critical infrastructure from "cyber attacks" and the digital future of protecting the oil and gas industry.

Earlier, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Turkmenistan have discussed the possible steps for the creation of Turkmenistan’s energy diplomacy development program.

As it was reported earlier, in order to develop its own energy sector, Turkmenistan will study key trends in the global oil and gas industry, the state of world energy markets and analyze the demand for the main types of products.

In order to improve the country's fuel and energy sector, the country will also diversify the oil and gas sector and modernize its infrastructure on an innovative basis.

