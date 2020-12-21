Azerbaijan, Italy negotiating to restore energy infrastructure of liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Italy are holding effective negotiations on the development of cooperation in political, economic and energy fields, the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Manlio Di Stefano said, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

Di Stefano made the remark at a video conference meeting with the ministry’s head, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries Parviz Shahbazov.

At the meeting, the Italian co-chair expressed his satisfaction with his recent visit to Baku, and said that effective negotiations were held between the two countries on the development of cooperation in political, economic and energy fields.

The sides discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as cooperation with Italian companies in the restoration of liberated territories.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that cooperation with companies of friendly nations was particularly encouraged in the restoration of liberated territories. In this regard, Italian companies have discussed the restoration of energy infrastructure, urban development, mine clearance, restoration of historical monuments, implementation of projects in tourism and agricultural areas.

The territories were liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020).

