SOCAR commissions new modular petrol station

BAKU, Azerbaijan Jan. 5

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani SOCAR Petroleum CJSC has launched a new modular filling station, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

According to the data, a new modular gas station under the SOCAR brand has been commissioned on the territory of the Shahdag Tourism Center CJSC, located on the 29th kilometer of the Gusar-Laza highway of the Gusar district.

Thus, the number of filling stations operating under the SOCAR brand has reached 38, the state company noted.

“The filling station, developed by the SOCAR Petroleum professional engineering staff, is located at an altitude of 1,600 meters above sea level. Its location is favorable for drivers moving around the Gusar district, as well as for visitors to the Shahdag Tourism Center. The modular station has two fuel distribution columns. The gas station will sell RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel, and conditions have been created for refueling two small and large cars,” SOCAR said.

Rodderich Leffler, Chairman of the Shahdag Tourism Center, commented on the opening of the new petrol station: "Today is a significant day for us. A petrol station has been added to the list of services of the country's largest tourism project. This is an excellent innovation for both guests of our complex and for residents of the surrounding villages. We are very pleased that our partner is SOCAR, the country's flagship fuel brand. This petrol station significantly enriches the infrastructure of our complex. Before that the petrol station closest to the tourism center was at a distance of 30 kilometers, which was difficult to reach.”

SOCAR-Petroleum has 38 filling stations. It also owns the only compressed natural gas (CNG) terminal in Azerbaijan, SOCAR is a leader in the introduction of environmentally friendly CNG fuel.