Greece starts receiving Azerbaijani gas via TAP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Natural gas supplies from the Caspian Sea region to Greece have started through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Trend reports citing Greek DEPA company.

DEPA recalled that it signed a 25-year gas supply contract with Shah Deniz consortium on September 19, 2013.

With the start of commercial deliveries, Greece further diversifies its supply mix by introducing a competitively priced gas, with the main beneficiaries being final consumers, said the company.

The CEO of DEPA, Konstantinos Xifaras noted that the start of supplies via TAP pipeline is a milestone for DEPA.

“It is the culmination of our company's efforts of more than seven years to get access to the Caspian gas in Greece, getting a new source of supply at particularly competitive prices. With the new gas from TAP, DEPA will further improve its commercial position in the Greek market.”

Following the start of commercial operations on November 15, 2020, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn