Brent crude exceeds $57 first time since Feb 24

Oil&Gas 13 January 2021 08:01 (UTC+04:00)
Brent crude exceeds $57 first time since Feb 24

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March 2021 on London’s ICE went up by 0.42% compared to the previous closing, reaching $57.07 per barrel, according to the trading data, Trend reports citing TASS.

This is the first time the price of Brent has surpassed $57 per barrel since February 24, 2020.

All news