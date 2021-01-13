Brent crude exceeds $57 first time since Feb 24
The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March 2021 on London’s ICE went up by 0.42% compared to the previous closing, reaching $57.07 per barrel, according to the trading data, Trend reports citing TASS.
This is the first time the price of Brent has surpassed $57 per barrel since February 24, 2020.
