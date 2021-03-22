Turkmen Energy Ministry creates department to monitor implementation of planned works

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The department of information security and digital technologies has been established in the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The department was created to monitor the implementation of the planned works in the electric power industry in the central office of the ministry.

Currently, on the basis of the "Döwletenergogözegçilik" enterprise of the state electric power department of "Türkmenenergo" corporation, a settlement center has been established, which receives information about all consumers of the city of Ashgabat and the regions of the country.

Payment terminals have been installed, an Internet portal has been developed, and work on establishing a payment service via mobile phone is in the final stage.

The above-mentioned measures are aimed at conducting non-cash payments, simplifying control over timely payment and economical use of electricity.

The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan has exceeded the plan for the production of products, works carried out and services rendered in 2020.

So, according to the ministry, the plan for the production of products works carried out and services rendered for January through December of 2020 was exceeded by 24 percent. The plan for industrial production was exceeded by 28.3 percent.

During the period under review, the electricity production plan was exceeded by 8.4 percent, with a growth rate of 20.2 percent.

In 2020, the plan for the export of electricity was exceeded by more than 2 times.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva